Netflix Unveils New David Fincher Docuseries ‘Voir’

After teasing us Tuesday with an upcoming David Fincher project, Netflix has spilled the goods on Twitter: The streamer is reteaming with the three-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker on a new noir docuseries Voir.

Per the announcement on @NetflixFilm social media handle, Fincher will executive produce a new docuseries of visual essays, celebrating cinema. Voir also will premiere at AFI Fest, which runs Nov. 10-14. No streaming date announced just yet.

Fincher has a long ongoing working relationship with the streamer, with their early 7x Emmy winning binge series House of Cards, on which he directed two episodes and executive produced to the 2x Emmy nominated Mindhunter, which he also executive produced and directed seven episodes, to animated series Love, Death and Robots which he serves as EP on, and the 2x Oscar winning movie Mank which he directed.

Earlier this year, Deadline told you about Killer, the feature project which is reuniting Fincher with his Seven screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, based on the Alexis Nolent graphic novel series.  Michael Fassbender is in talks to star in the pic.

Netflix dropped the following message on social yesterday about the upcoming Fincher project, spurring speculation that it he was developing a feature sequel to Seven to another season of Mindhunter. 

Yesterday, Netflix announced that Squid Game is their most watched series launch of all-time pulling in 111M households worldwide in its first month.

