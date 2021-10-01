David Duchovny and Nia Long Join Jonah Hill In Netflix’s Untitled Kenya Barris Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: David Duchovny and Nia Long have rounded out the cast of a new untitled Netflix comedy starring Jonah Hill with Kenya Barris directing. They join an ensemble that already includes Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sam Jay and Molly Gordon.

The film follows a new couple (Hill and London) and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.

Barris will produce through Khalabo Ink Society, Hill will produce through his Strong Baby banner and they will be joined by Kevin Misher who will produce through Misher Films. Mychelle Deschamp and Hale Rothstein will exec produce for Khalabo Ink Society along with Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin for Strong Baby; Andy Berman for Misher Films and David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt Webste.

Duchovny has been on a roll as of late recently wrapping production on Paramount Players’ new Pet Sematary prequel while also earning rave reviews playing himself in Netflix’s The Chair. Outside of his acting he also recently released another album and published his fourth book earlier this year. He is repped by WME and Mosaic.

This project marks a reteaming for Long and Barris who recently worked together on Barris series #BlackAF. On the film side she was also recently seen opposite Anthony Mackie in The Banker. She is repped by Verve and by attorneys Neil Meyer and Emily Downs.