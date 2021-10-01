David Chase Strikes Five-Year First-Look TV & Film Deal With WarnerMedia

Fresh from the release of The Many Saints of Newark, The Sopranos prequel feature, David Chase has signed a five-year, first-look deal with WarnerMedia.

The deal covers film and TV and will see Chase develop content for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

It comes as the movie, which stars Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti and James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano, is released today, October 1, in theaters and via HBO Max.

In addition to The Many Saints of Newark and The Sopranos, which launched on HBO in 1999 and is widely considered one of the greatest television series of all time, Chase directed rock n roll feature Not Fade Away, which came out in 2012. Nicole Lambert is the EVP of Chase Films and producer of The Many Saints of Newark alongside Chase.

Deadline understands that there are no current plans for a spinoff series of The Sopranos in the works, but Chase has recently talked up the chances of more stories set in the Sopranos universe.

He told Deadline earlier this month that he has considered doing a sequel to The Many Saints of Newark. He said that such a potential story would take place after the film, which is set in the late 1960s and 1970s and before the series, which starts around 1998. “There’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry [Winter] and I could write the script together. That I would do.”

However, he admitted that he’s much more interested in doing other things. He had previously written and developed A Ribbon of Dreams, a six-part miniseries for HBO that told the story of the beginnings of Hollywood, following a college-educated mechanical engineer and a cowboy with a violent past, who form an unlikely producing partnership and together become pioneers and then powers for a time in motion pictures. He said that it was all lined up but HBO wanted him to shoot in Ontatio and “there was a problem with money” so Chase and the premium cable network parted ways on it.

“The thing I wrote for HBO was, it would’ve been pretty good. I may go back to that,” Chase added to Deadline.

Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer at HBO and HBO Max, told Deadline in 2019 that he was open to more programming set in the mob-tied world of New Jersey.

“I keep saying ‘never say never,” he said.. “There are no plans, there is no discussions about it, but [Michael Gandolfini] is a really good actor, we had him on The Deuce. There is nothing on the table at the moment but I will stay open.”

The deal covers both TV and film, but Chase has not been shy with his opinions on WarnerMedia’s strategy regarding the latter, particularly the way that it is releasing all of its 2021 features day-and-date on HBO Max.

Chase said that he didn’t think he would have taken the job on The Many Saints of Newark if he knew it was going to be released day-and-date on the streaming service. “I think it’s awful,” he said.

He added that he was “extremely angry” about the move.

“If one of those executives was sitting here and I was to start pissing and moaning about it, they’d say, you know, there’s 17 other movies that have the same problem. What could we do? Covid! Well, I know, but those 16 other movies didn’t start out as a television show. They don’t have to shed that television image before you get people to the theater. But we do. And that’s where we’re at. People should go see it in a theater. It was designed to be a movie. It was…it’s beautiful as a movie. I never thought that it would be back on HBO. Never,” he added.

Bloys said that David Chase is “one of the most gifted storytellers working in the film and television industry”. “HBO has had a long and celebrated creative partnership with David, and this deal affords us a wonderful opportunity to continue this relationship at HBO and HBO Max,” he added.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said, “David has a singular voice and is a gifted writer and filmmaker. His work is pure and authentic, and highly compelling for a broad audience. The critical reception of The Many Saints of Newark speaks to David’s mastery of both film and television. We are thrilled to keep David in the Warner Bros. family.”

David Chase is represented by UTA and Gendler & Kelly.