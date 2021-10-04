Dave Chappelle Stand-Up Special ‘The Closer’ Set At Netflix; Watch Trailer

UPDATE, with trailer Dave Chappelle is returning to Netflix with a new stand-up special, The Closer. Emmy-winning director Stan Lathan, who has directed all six of Chappelle’s Netflix specials, also returns to direct The Closer, which premieres globally on Netflix October 5.

Billed as ‘the sixth chapter”, the special wraps up a body of work for Chappelle which includes The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, And Sticks & Stones.

Chappelle has received five Emmy awards including three for his Netflix comedy special Sticks & Stones (2019) and Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2017), and two for hosting Saturday Night Live.

Chappelle is a three-time Grammy winner for Sticks & Stones, Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, and The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas.

Chappelle received the coveted Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

Watch the trailer above.