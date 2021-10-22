You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Dave Chappelle Is Open To A Discussion With Netflix Employees Upset By ‘The Closer’ – Report

Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle Boneau/Bryan-Brown

Comedian Dave Chappelle’s representatives have said he’s willing to talk to Netflix employees angered by his comedy special, The Closer.

“Dave stands by his art: No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together,” an unidentified representative told TMZ. “The streets are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure the communities will come together.”

A few dozen Netflix employees walked out on Wednesday to protest The Closer’s presence on the streamer. A spokeswoman said Chappelle was invited, but did not show, something his representatives claim didn’t happen.

Instead, they said Chappelle would be open if Netflix employees want a heart-to-heart discussion.

Chappelle was in London for a sold-out show, and reportedly said he would tour the US if The Closer was pulled from Netflix.

