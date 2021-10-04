Dark Gay Teen Comedy From ‘The Other Two’ Creators In Works At HBO

HBO is staying in business with The Other Two creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. The premium cabler has put in development a half-hour dark comedy from Kelly, Schneider and Naomi and Adam Scott’s Gettin’ Rad Productions.

Co-written by Kelly and Schneider, the Untitled Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider Project is a dark, psychological comedy set in the year 2000 about a closeted gay teen who constantly dissociates and imagines he’s a famous (straight) actor merely playing the role. That is, until he meets someone who upends his entire way of thinking.

Kelly and Schneider executive produce with Naomi and Adam Scott for Gettin’ Rad.

Seven-time Emmy nominees Kelly and Schneider are the co-creators, co-writers and executive producers of the critically acclaimed comedy series The Other Two, which launched its second season in August on HBO Max and was recently renewed for a third season. The show is currently “certified fresh” (95%) on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second season starts off with their pop star brother, Chase Dreams, officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary (played by Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke) must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat, and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.

Prior to creating The Other Two, Kelly and Schneider were the youngest co-head writers in SNL history and led the charge during the memorable 42nd season, for which SNL received the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series and the Peabody for Political Satire.

Kelly is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Schneider is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and HJTH. Adam and Naomi Scott are repped by WME, Rise and PJ Shapiro and Logan Claire