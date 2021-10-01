‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Cody Rigsby & Partner Cheryl Burke Will Perform, Despite Positive Covid Tests – Update

UPDATED: Dancing With the Stars competitor Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke, both of whom tested positive for Covid this week, will indeed compete on the show, according to ABC News.

The duo will appear via a unique format, dancing in separate rooms next week. Good Morning America retweeted the news, which they attributed to ABC Los Angeles correspondent Zohreen Shah. The GMA tweet was shared on Twitter by both Shah herself and the official DWTS page.

Given Burke’s positive test on Monday, GMA reports that the judges graded the couple based on rehearsal footage this week.

Cody Rigsby and #DWTS pro @CherylBurke will dance in separate rooms next week on @dancingabc after the Peloton instructor tested positive for COVID-19. @Zohreen reports. https://t.co/EfMRaIEIht pic.twitter.com/8h35kh7v1C — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2021

PREVIOUSLY on Thursday: Dancing with the Stars contestant Cody Rigsby — a Peloton fitness instructor sometimes called the “King of Quarantine” — announced today he has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after his dance partner Cheryl Burke also came down with the virus. It’s the second time Rigsby, who is vaccinated, has tested positive.

Rigsby, who gained fame as people switched to home workouts during the pandemic, announced his diagnosis on Instagram.

“Hi friends, I wanted to check in with you to share some news. While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for Covid-19,” the 34-year-old Rigsby wrote. “To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support, and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready.”

In an accompanying video, Rigsby detailed his symptoms.

“I have tested positive for Covid again, the second time this year,” he said. “I right now have really mild symptoms — congestion, little bit of a headache, cough — but in comparison to when I had Covid earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working. So we’re super grateful for that. As far as my fate on Dancing With the Stars, we are still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer.”

His Dancing with the Stars partner, Cheryl Burke, also tested positive for the virus and was in quarantine as of Monday.

In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, Burke said she was fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine and felt bad about disappointing her dance partner.

“I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think Covid is a real thing, it’s (expletive) real, dude,” Burke, 37, said.

Rigsby was supportive posting, “Send our boo @cherylburke all the love and support as she kicks covids a$$!”

Burke said she planned to quarantine for 10 days, while expressing disbelief that she caught the virus.

City News Service contributed to this report.