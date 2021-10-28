Dan McDermott Elevated To President Of Entertainment & AMC Studios

AMC Networks’ Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming and President of AMC Studios, is expanding his duties. In his new role as President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, McDermott will continue to oversee original programming, production and the AMC Studios operation. Additionally, McDermott will now also directly manage the company’s business affairs, acquisitions and scheduling and consumer PR functions, which includes talent relations and awards. These are some of the responsibilities previously held by COO Ed Carroll who left last month after 34 years at AMC. Executives who now will report to McDermott include Rafael Gomez, head of business affairs; David Epstein, EVP of content and inventory strategy; and Marnie Black, EVP of public relations.

“As president of entertainment and AMC Studios, Dan is expanding his role and building from the excellent work he has already done overseeing the development and production of our original programming,” said Matt Blank, interim CEO of AMC Networks. “His new responsibilities allow him to have an even greater impact on our continued success engaging fans and driving popular culture through our linear networks and array of fast-growing targeted streaming services, including AMC+.”

McDermott joined AMC Networks in early 2020, after having most recently run the Lionsgate and BBC Studios scripted television partnership. He previously worked at Fox and was DreamWorks’ first president of television. He has also been a producer, writer and partner in Di Bonaventura Pictures Television.