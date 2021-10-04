×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Deadline Hires Max Goldbart As International TV Editor, Promotes Tom Grater 

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Solstice Studios Shuttering? Top Execs Laid Off As Indie Becomes Hollywood's First Corporate Covid Fatality
Read the full story

Damian Lewis Speaks Out On ‘Billions’ Exit For First Time

(L-R): Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades and Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod in Billions Laurence Cendrowicz/Showtime

Damian Lewis is speaking out for the first time after ending his five-season run as Bobby Axelrod on Showtime’s Billions. Lewis took to Twitter this morning following Sunday night’s Season 5 finale, to thank the show’s co-creators, cast and crew.

“Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien. A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I’ve worked with. I’ll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love”, Lewis wrote.

Season 5 ended with Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod on the run in Switzerland, settling down to a handcuffs-free life in Europe with nearly all of his fortune gone.

Billions returned for the second half of its fifth season on Sept. 5 following a delay by the Covid-related production shutdown. It returns for Season 6 in January.

Co-creator/showrunner Brian Koppelman bid farewell and thank you to Lewis shortly after the episode aired.

“What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian!” Koppelman wrote. “@DavidLevien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us.”

Tragically, Lewis’ wife, actress Helen McCrory, died of cancer in April.

Also starring in Billions are Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad