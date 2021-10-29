Daisy Ridley To Star In Futuristic Thriller ‘Mind Fall’ With Mathieu Kassovitz Directing Graham Moore Script — Hot AFM Package

EXCLUSIVE: It’s officially a hot project palooza this AFM. We can reveal that Daisy Ridley (Star Wars) is set to star in futuristic thriller Mind Fall with Mathieu Kassovitz (La Haine) attached to direct the script from Graham Moore (The Imitation Game).

Wild Bunch International is launching sales on the hot prospect, which heralds from Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 (Hypnotic). John Graham is also producing for Studio 8.

Mind Fall takes place in near-future London, where the most sought-after drug on the black market is memories, physically removed from one person’s brain and implanted into another’s using a new illegal technology. Top trafficker, Ardis Varnado (Ridley) removes reminiscences from those looking for a quick buck, and then resells them to “clients,” who pay top dollar for these “mems” that bind to their subconscious, effectively becoming indistinguishable from their natural memories. Meanwhile, she battles her own addiction to the mems, often struggling to distinguish between the life she’s lived and the memories she’s implanted. So, when she’s accused of murdering one of her clients, Ardis’ instinct is to doubt her own mind. She decides to solve the crime herself, hoping to clear her name but questioning everything she’s ever thought to be real. And as she pulls back the layers, she realizes that she has every reason to do so.

The movie was previously being set up with Solstice but has shaken loose following that studio’s demise. Vincent Maraval and Kim Fox are now leading the buyer discussions for Wild Bunch International.

Star Wars actress Ridley most recently starred in Lionsgate fantasy pic Chaos Walking. She is in post-production on Neil Burger’s The Marsh King’s Daughter for STX.

Respected French filmmaker and actor Kassovitz is best known for directing iconic feature La Haine and starring in movies such as Amelie. Most recently he directed hit series Le Bureau Des Legends and starred in movies including Yvan Attal’s The Accusation. Mind Fall will mark his first film as a director for more than a decade and his third English-language film as a director after Gothika and Babylon AD.

Moore won the 2015 Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar and WGA award for the Morten Tyldum-directed feature The Imitation Game. Studio 8 is in production on Robert Rodriguez thriller Hypnotic starring Ben Affleck and Alice Braga.

