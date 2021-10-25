‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: Tom Wright & Jacqueline Obradors Join Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Wright (Ray Donovan) is set as a series regular opposite Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in Amazon’s musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Additionally, Jacqueline Obradors (Bosch) will recur in the series from Amazon Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Daisy Jones & The Six details the spectacular rise and precipitous fall of a renowned (fictional) rock band in the 1970s.

Wright will play Teddy, a renowned L.A. record producer with a singular talent for bringing out the best in his artists. Always the coolest guy in the room, Teddy is as much a father figure to his young musicians as he is a creative genius.

Obradors portrays Lucia, Camila’s mom, a practical, down-to-earth woman wary of her daughter’s relationship to budding rock star Billy Dunne.

2020-21 Amazon Prime Video Pilots & Series Orders

In addition to Keough and Clafin, Wright joins series regulars Sebastian Chacon, Camila Morrone, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse and Josh Whitehouse.



Daisy Jones & The Six will be executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, and co-showrunner Will Graham. Scott Neustadter, who serves as co-showrunnerr with Graham, and Michael Weber created the series and also serve as executive producers, with Taylor Jenkins Reid as producer. James Ponsoldt directs the first five episodes and also executive produces.

Wright is known for his role as Punch Hoffman on Ray Donovan. Other credits include Station 19, The Magicians and The Rookie. He’s repped by Pakula King & Associates and Lighthouse Entertainment.

Obradors most recently was seen in a multi-season recurring role on Bosch and in the Andy Samberg-helmed hit 2020 Hulu feature film Palm Springs. She’s repped by Main Title Entertainment and KMR.