Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli And Jack Thorne Behind BBC Comedy From Shane Allen And Kate Daughton’s Boffola Pictures

Former BBC comedy bosses Shane Allen and Kate Daughton’s Boffola Pictures has landed its debut commission, a BBC comedy-thriller from This Country creator Daisy May Cooper and Deadwater Fell’s Selin Hizli, exec produced by Jack Thorne.

Cooper and Hizli will play the leads and are starring in the untitled six-part show, portraying two friends who love fun, laughter and booze until everything unravels.

His Dark Materials writer Thorne is on board to exec the project, which was ordered several weeks ago by then-acting Director of BBC Comedy Kate Phillips, who took the post temporarily before Jon Petrie joined to oversee the genre permanently. BBC Studios, which owns Lookout Point, is distributing internationally and Allen, Cooper, Hizli and Daughton are all exec producing alongside director Jonny Campbell.

Thorne said the show “balances joy and truth, funny and real,” adding that it has “been a brilliant education for me as a writer.”

Gentleman Jack producer Lookout Point, which has a minority stake in Boffola, is co-producing the series as the scripted indie pushes into the comedy space, with Lookout Creative Director, Comedy, Pippa Brown producing.

Allen and Daughton, who were BBC Comedy Director and Head respectively, left earlier this year to launch Boffola after several years overseeing the network’s comedy output together.