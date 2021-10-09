‘Cyrano’s Haley Bennett And Crew On Working With Director Joe Wright: “He’s Brilliant At Telling Female Stories” – Contenders London

Cyrano star Haley Bennett joined production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer on stage at Deadline’s Contenders Film: London event to discuss the film.

In discussing director Joe Wright, Bennett said, “this is the kind of material that Joe really excels at. I’ve always been interested in Joe’s depictions of female characters. He’s always championed an independent woman.”

“He has a very strong vision of what he wants to do,” said Spencer. “I think Haley’s right, he’s brilliant at telling female stories and not a lot of men can do that, and I think that’s very exciting.”

Shooting a musical during COVID has enough complications, but no one expected an active volcano to hinder them as well.

“It was very challenging because it was covid, but equally I think the active volcano took the gambit,” said Greenwood. “The set gets buried, first by snow, second by lava.”

Based on the 1897 Edmond Rostand play, Cyrano de Bergerac, director Joe Wright’s Cyrano is a musical retelling of the story. Cyrano de Bergerac (Dinklage), a verbose wordsmith, is in love with Roxanne (Bennett) but is too self-conscious to pursue her. After discovering that she has feelings for Christian (Harrison), Cyrano aids him by writing love letters for him to send to Roxanne.

The film premiered at Telluride and opens Christmas Day in North America via MGM/United Artists Releasing.

