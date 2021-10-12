‘Cusp’ Trailer, Premiere Date: Showtime Doc Examines Trio Coming Of Age In Texas Military Town – Update

UPDATED: Showtime Documentary Films has unveiled the first official trailer for Cusp, a feature debut doc from directors Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt, which will premiere on Showtime on November 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Set in a small military town in Texas and filmed in vérité style, Cusp follows three wild-spirited teenager girls as they live out a fever-dream summer, watching as the strictures of adolescence clash with their growing desire for personal agency. The coming-of-age pic captures authentic moments of female friendship, while also addressing what it means to grow up in a culture of toxic masculinity.

The film premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, with Hill and Bethencourt winning the Emerging Filmmaker Special Jury Award.

PREVIOUSLY, APRIL 14: Showtime Documentary Films has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary Cusp, from first-time feature directors Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt. Showtime plans to release the pic in theaters later this year, ahead of its network premiere.

Wednesday’s acquisition announcement was made by Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

“We are thrilled to be working with Parker and Isabel, who, much like their subjects, are on their own cusp with this emotional and striking first feature,” said Malhotra. “The raw intimacy they capture, and the stories they draw from their subjects, are incredible when you consider where they are in their careers.”

“We are honored to be partnering with Vinnie and the team at SHOWTIME to share CUSP with audiences around the world,” added Hill and Bethencourt. “Their fearless dedication to uplifting bold and unflinching stories is inspiring. We’re forever grateful to the incredible young women who shared their lives with us, and we hope that their bravery and strength encourage others to feel less alone and speak up.”

Cusp is produced by Zachary Luke Kislevitz (Port Authority) for Kislevitz Films, along with Hill and Bethencourt. Executive producers include Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus for Maiden Voyage Pictures, Joe Plummer and Jenifer Westphal of Wavelength, and Caitlin Gold and Naomi McDougall Jones of The 51 Fund.

A writer-director and photographer who graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Hill debuted her thesis film, One Good Pitch, at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. Her short film Homing In played at the BFI London Film Festival in 2017.

Also graduating from NYU, Bethencourt is a filmmaker and photographer, whose work as a director and cinematographer has been published by the Wall Street Journal, ESPN, GQ and Teen Vogue.