‘Cruel Intentions’ Series Reboot In Works at IMDb TV

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, is developing an updated take on the cult 1999 movie Cruel Intentions, set in Washington D.C. It hails from writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Original Film.

In this new incarnation of the premise, which is rooted in the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos, two ruthless step siblings will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

Fisher is writing the pilot with Goodman supervising. The duo would write the potential series together.

Neal H. Moritz of Original Film, who produced the movie starring Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar. is executive producing alongside the company’s Pavun Shetty. Also exec producing are Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Bruce Mellon.

Original Film and Sony TV previously teamed for a sequel TV series to the movie, headlined by Gellar reprising her role, which went to pilot at NBC.

This would be the second stab at a series based on a popular YA movie from the 1990s for Goodman, who wrote and executive produced the upcoming television series I Know What You Did Last Summer for Prime Video, also produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. It premiering October 15. Goodman met Fisher while both worked on I Know What You Did Last Summer, leading to their collaboration on Cruel Intentions.

Fisher’s debut feature script, Down Low, just wrapped production for FilmNation starring Zach Quinto and Lukas Gage, the latter whom she also wrote the script with. The duo’s next feature, Orange Crush, is in development with David Hinojosa and A24’s 2AM. Fisher also is working on Spiral for Petra Collins and Selena Gomez. She is repped by Lighthouse Management & Media and UTA.

Goodman, who is under an overall deal at Sony TV, previously, she was an Executive Producer on AMC’s Preacher. also from Original Film and Sony TV. Prior to that, she was a Co-Executive Producer on Sony’s Outsiders for WGN and a Co-Executive Producer on the studio’s Greg Kinnear/Fox series, Rake. She worked on Gossip Girl for a number of years, where she led the show’s final season as Executive Producers/co-showrunner. Sara Goodman is repped by UTA and PJ Shapiro from Johnson Shapiro.