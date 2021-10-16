Skip to main content
Critics Choice Awards Vow To Keep January 9 Date And CW Telecast Despite Embattled Golden Globes "Hostile" Move To Exact Same Evening

For those who may have speculated that the Critics Choice Association will move their long-planned Critics Choice Awards 2022 date of Sunday January 9 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Friday their intention to present their 79th Golden Globe Awards on the same night, well, think again.

In an email to the 500+ membership of the Critics Choice Association today, CEO Joey Berlin has reinforced the organization’s intention to stick to that date, noting that except for the COVID-19 affected 2021 awards, the group has steadily been doing its nationally televised (now on The CW) show on the second Sunday of January.

It had been rumored in recent weeks that the HFPA, whose 2022 telecast was canceled by NBC and dropped by its producer, Dick Clark Productions, was going to attempt to go ahead with presenting the Golden Globes anyway in some form, even if not televised. Speculation has led to some sort of press conference at the Beverly Hilton ballroom, where the event is always held. But yesterday’s announcement did not specify anything other than the fact their “presentation” would be held on January 9th, the same date CCA announced for their show back on a May 12 press release.

Related Story

Critics Choice President Rips "Vindictive" HFPA Over New Golden Globes Date

In a letter to publicists from new President Helen Hoehne and interim CEO Todd Boehly obtained by Deadline (Boehly’s company, Eldridge, includes Dick Clark Productions among its assets) that also announced their previously unstated intention to go ahead and present their awards, they simply said they are “still evaluating and determining details of the evening.” In other words, stay tuned (but apparently not to NBC, if the network sticks to its guns and won’t consider airing the Globes until 2023 at the earliest).

Golden Globe Awards

The HFPA has, of course, been embroiled in scandal over their previous restrictive membership policies among other things, including controversial compensation for members, as detailed first in a February 21st  LA Times expose of the group’s practices.

Under heavy pressure and a publicists boycott, and stars like Tom Cruise publicly vowing to return their Golden Globes, the HFPA has been immersed ever since in an attempt to reform the group’s bylaws and diversify the membership (As the LAT investigation pointed out, there were no Black members), while also “vetting” current members as legitimate journalists covering the entertainment industry.

Berlin, in his memo to members (full disclosure: I am a longtime member and have also steadily covered the Globes and the HFPA as an entertainment journalist over the decades) said: “The purpose of this memo is to reassure every CCA member that our 27th annual Critics Choice Awards show is going to be our biggest and best yet, and can only be helped by this hostile announcement from the new leadership of this other group. If it is appropriate, I encourage you to share the gist of this message with your viewers, listeners, readers, and followers, the louder, the better. Our friends in the industry understand all of the above, but it would be wonderful if the greater public did, too.”

Critics Choice Awards

The CCA CEO did not hold back, but actually emphasized he felt the “scandal-ridden Hollywood Foreign Press Association move is a plus for the Critics Choice Awards. “I believe this desperate move by the HFPA to try and undercut the Critics Choice Awards and the tremendous support we are receiving from all the major studios, networks, and streamers is…really good for us! For years, we’ve been trying to draw the comparison between the tainted HFPA and the legitimate Critics Choice Association – which has five times as many members and no stink. Our awards are the considered judgment of almost 500 active critics and entertainment reporters who cover film and television and collectively reach virtually every entertainment consumer in the US and Canada every day,” he wrote.

How all of this brewing battle will play out on January 9 is a big question. But it certainly ratchets up the drama, and will put potential nominees and winners in an awkward spot if they have dueling awards shows to deal with, along with the publicists who have vowed not to cooperate with the HFPA until their are satisfied their house is in order. As they say in the business: to be continued.

Here is the complete memo to members of the Critics Choice Association:

To the Membership,

Perhaps you saw the Friday afternoon news dump from the scandal-ridden Hollywood Foreign Press Association announcing that it plans to present Golden Globe awards on the very day that we will be presenting the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the historic Fairmont Century Plaza.  This comes despite the fact that we announced the date of our show back in May – and the fact that we had been presenting our awards on the second Sunday in January for several years running (not counting last year, when COVID pushed everyone back a couple of months).

The purpose of this memo is to reassure every CCA member that our 27th annual Critics Choice Awards show is going to be our biggest and best yet and can only be helped by this hostile announcement from the new leadership of this other group.  If it is appropriate, I encourage you to share the gist of this message with your viewers, listeners, readers and followers, the louder the better.  Our friends in the industry understand all of the above, but it would be wonderful if the greater public did, too.

I believe this desperate move by the HFPA to try and undercut the Critics Choice Awards and the tremendous support we are receiving from all the major studios, networks and streamers is…really good for us!  For years we’ve been trying to draw the comparison between the tainted HFPA and the legitimate Critics Choice Association – which has five times as many members and no stink.  Our awards are the considered judgment of almost 500 active critics and entertainment reporters who cover film and television and collectively reach virtually every entertainment consumer in the US and Canada every day.  While the CCA proudly lists and displays pictures of all its members on our website, the HFPA has long hidden its tiny membership.  Only now is it attempting to come clean after having been very publicly disgraced for its prejudice, its crassness, and it’s highly questionable business practices.  So, yes, let’s make those comparisons!

In fact, in their desperate search for new legitimate members, some of you have been approached about joining them.  From their perspective, that makes sense.  After all, CCA members are already vetted and proved to be respected working critics and journalists.

From our perspective, we do feel bad for those HFPA members who are legitimate members of the foreign press and are suffering from the fact that so many companies have chosen to stop working with them.  We are even more sympathetic with the many members of the foreign press who have been unwelcome in the HFPA for decades, despite the fact that their collective reach is probably greater than the 80-some odd members of the HFPA who blackballed them when they sought membership.  This is why the CCA created its new International Branch, to accredit important and influential members of the foreign entertainment press who had been unable to join HFPA.

And please note that while that other group is entirely about their one big television show (and dispensing the riches it has generated), the CCA has long been a diverse and inclusive organization that is true to our mission all year long – to help audiences find the good stuff, and to help the people who make the good stuff find their audiences.  That’s why we are presenting the Critics Choice Documentary Awards on November 14, and why we are hosting the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on December 6 and the Celebration of Latino Cinema on December 9, as well as our other Critics Choice events.

Onward and upward!

Joey
CEO CCA

 

 

