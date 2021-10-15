Critics Choice President Rips “Vindictive” HFPA Over New Golden Globes Date

“This is a petty and vindictive move. It is actually an insult to the industry,” said Critics Choice Awards President Joey Berlin of the Hollywood Foreign Press’s rescheduled January 9 date for its show. That happens to be the same night of the annual Critics Choice event which, unlike the Globes this year, will be telecast (on the CW).

While the Globes date was announced today Berlin notes, “We had announced the date of January 9 for the Critics Choice Awards some time ago (actually on May 12). The studios are all planning on it and have set after parties at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The Golden Globes were on record as not taking place and NBC cancelled the telecast for this year in hopes they would get their house in order again to be revisited for 2023. We have been moving forward with a very big show with national telecast that will kick off the awards season in style.” (Ed note: Although NBC said in May that it wouldn’t televise the 2022 Globes and the event was surely in limbo, the HFPA never formally called off the show.)

Berlin then made a connection between the HFPA’s many organizational issues and today’s announcement.

“This kind of behavior by the HFPA only reinforces why we have expanded our international branch as a place for legitimate journalists,” he said, “including some former members who left HFPA over the well-publicized divisions and behavior.”

He continued: “I feel sorry for the actual journalists there who do what we do and whose careers have been affected in terms of doing interviews, screenings and all the things we need for our profession. This is a very low thing to do, putting nominees, winners, publicists and others all in a very difficult position even as the HFPA’s own troubles are not currently resolved.”

Critics Choice Awards TV nominations are announced December 1. Nominations for CCA film awards are announced on December 6.