Courtney B. Vance Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson star Courtney B. Vance in all areas.

Vance, who was previously represented by WME, is a two-time Emmy and Tony Award-winner and is starring in and exec producing AMC’s upcoming courtroom drama series 61st Street from Michael B. Jordan and Peter Moffat.

He recently scored an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and also starred in Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha as Aretha Franklin’s father.

On the film side, Vance’s credits include Hamburger Hill, The Hunt for Red October, The Preacher’s Wife, The Adventures of Huck Finn and Terminator Genisys. Most recently, he appeared in the Universal/Will Packer romantic drama, The Photograph, opposite Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield and directed by Stella Meghie, as well as Netflix’s Uncorked opposite Niecy Nash.

He also won a Tony Award for his work on Nora Ephron’s Lucky Guy and garnered Tony nominations for his debut performance in August Wilson’s Fences and his starring role in Six Degrees of Separation.

Vance and his wife Angela Bassett run Bassett Vance Productions, which is under an overall deal with ViacomCBS. The pair are developing a scripted limited series inspired by the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, written by Nathan Alan Davis, and a feature film Heist 88, which was previously in the works at FX as a series.

Vance is President of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, providing educational resources for people who are pursuing all forms of the performing arts.

He continues to be represented by attorney Darrell D. Miller of Fox Rothschild.