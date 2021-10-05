Deadline’s Contenders London Sets A-List Panelists For Awards-Season Showcase

Contenders London, Deadline’s annual awards-season kickoff that is gearing up for its hybrid in-person/virtual edition this weekend, has finalized its lineup of panelists for this year’s showcase, which will put the spotlight on 19 of the year’s buzziest films and their filmmakers, actors and below-the-line talent for BAFTA, AMPAS and guild voters.

The list of participants for the all-day event Saturday, October 9 at the Ham Yard Hotel, which kicks off at 8 a.m. London time (a virtual edition begins at 9:30 a.m.), features a who’s who of actors and creators behind this year’s top films from nine participating studios and streamers.

Among the 44 confirmed attendees will be The Tender Bar‘s George Clooney and Grant Heslov; Respect‘s Jennifer Hudson; Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve and star Rebecca Ferguson; Palme d’Or winner Titane‘s Julia Ducournau; Encounter‘s Riz Ahmed; A Hero‘s Ashgar Farhadi; CODA writer-director Siân Heder; One Night In Soho‘s Edgar Wright; Belfast writer-director Kenneth Branagh and stars Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan; Cyrano‘s Haley Bennett; Spencer‘s director Pablo Larraín, writer Steven Knight and costume designer Jacqueline Durran; Passing director Rebecca Hall and stars Ruth Negga and Andre Holland; The Hand of God director Paulo Sorrentino and cast Filippo Scotti, Luisa Ranieri and Teresa Saponangelo; The Lost Daughter stars Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley; The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors and director Jeymes Samuel; The Power of the Dog‘s Kirsten Dunst; and Sing 2‘s writer-director Garth Jennings; among others.

The studios participating this year are Altitude, Amazon Studios, Apple Original Films, Focus Features, MGM, Neon, Netflix, Universal and Warner Bros/Legendary.

Returning as host and moderator is Deadline’s Executive Awards Editor Joe Utichi, who steers the site’s awards-season coverage. He’ll be joined by fellow moderators including Deadline Co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming Jr, Awardsline Deputy Editor Antonia Blyth, Television Editor Peter White, Senior Reporter & Deputy Film Editor, International Tom Grater; International Features Editor Diana Lodderhose, Awards Columnist and Film Critic Pete Hammond (who’ll be joining virtually), Awardsline Film Editor Damon Wise and Film Critic Anna Smith.

Aero is this year’s Contenders London official sponsor. Sponsors include Michter’s, Eyepetizer and Watford Group.

