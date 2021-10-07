Condé Nast Entertainment Hires Former Stitcher Exec Chris Bannon As Head of Global Audio

EXCLUSIVE: Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE) has hired its first Head of Global Audio – bringing in former Stitcher Chief Content Officer Chris Bannon.

The move comes as the entertainment arm of the publishing house looks to bolster its podcasting business, building on series such as Vanity Fair’s Love is a Crime, from Karina Longworth.

The new role will see Bannon expanding in the audio space across its network of brands, which includes Bon Appétit, Glamour, GQ, Vanity Fair, Vogue and Wired.

Bannon joins later this month and reports to Agnes Chu, President of CNE.

CNE currently produces 40 podcasts across its brands, including In Vogue, Get Wired and The Pitchfork Review.

Bannon has worked in audio for over 25 years, including for five years at Stitcher, where he launched series including Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Office Ladies, Heaven’s Gate and Science Rules! with Bill Nye. Before that he was Program Director and VP of Content at WNYC, the country’s largest public radio station, where he oversaw shows such as Freakonomics Radio, Death, Sex & Money, and Here’s the Thing with Alec Baldwin.

Bannon’s hire comes ten months after the company faced accusations from a number of former audio producers that CNE mishandled their employment and outsourced their work.

“Chris’ leadership, impeccable creative instincts and optimistic approach to audio storytelling has entertained audiences for over two decades,” said Chu. “I look forward to his impact as we build out our best in class podcast slate to deliver on our iconic brands.”