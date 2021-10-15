Common Joins Apple’s Dystopian Drama Series ‘Wool’

Common is the latest star to join Apple TV+’s dystopian drama Wool.

The actor and rapper will star in the series alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo.

The series comes from writer Graham Yost and director Morten Tyldum and AMC Studios.

Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant underground silo, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Common, who has starred in films including Selma and The Hate U Give as well as AMC’s Hell on Wheels, will play Sims, the Silo’s Head of Judicial Security.

Wool is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, alongside author Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda also serve as executive producers on the drama.

Common is repped by UTA, Grandview, Lede, and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light.