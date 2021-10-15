Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Katey Sagal Recovering After Being Hit By Car In Los Angeles

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Mel Gibson To Star In Action Thriller 'Hot Seat' Alongside Chad Michael Murray
Read the full story

Common Joins Apple’s Dystopian Drama Series ‘Wool’

Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Common is the latest star to join Apple TV+’s dystopian drama Wool.

The actor and rapper will star in the series alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo.

The series comes from writer Graham Yost and director Morten Tyldum and AMC Studios.

Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant underground silo, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Common, who has starred in films including Selma and The Hate U Give as well as AMC’s Hell on Wheels, will play Sims, the Silo’s Head of Judicial Security.

Wool is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, alongside author Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda also serve as executive producers on the drama.

Common is repped by UTA, Grandview, Lede, and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad