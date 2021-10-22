Broadway-Bound ‘Come Fall In Love’ Musical Based On Bollywood Hit ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ Sets World Premiere

Come Fall In Love, a new musical based on the acclaimed 1995 Bollywood blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, will open on Broadway during the 2022-23 season after a world premiere at San Diego’s Old Globe Theater in September 2022.

Widely known by its initials DDLJ, the film was directed by Aditya Chopra, who will make his stage directing debut with the musical. The Indian and US-based creative team will include Indian songwriters Vishal Dadlani & Shekhar Ravjiani, who will compose the music, Neil Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls) writing book and lyrics, and Rob Ashford (Frozen) choreographing with associate choreographer Shruti Merchant. Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!) will design the sets. Adam Zotovich is Executive Producer.

The announcement came today from producers Yash Raj Films, India’s largest film studio, chaired by Chopra and owned by his family. The musical will mark the studio’s 50th anniversary.

Chopra made his directorial debut on the DDLJ film, which became one of the highest grossing and longest-running movies in the history of the India’s film industry. DDLJ is still running in some Indian theaters.

In a statement, the director said he saw his first stage musical at age 14 in 1985, and “I realized then, that worlds apart, languages apart, western musical theatre and Indian films are two long lost lovers separated in time. DDLJ my debut film released in 1995 and became the longest running film of Indian cinema. 26 years later I’m going back to my original vision of the story of DDLJ, a love story of an American boy and an Indian girl, a love story of two cultures…two worlds.”

“But this time,” he continued, “the medium is not cinema but theatre. 26 years later I will be directing DDLJ all over again but as an English language Broadway Musical for a worldwide audience. I’m terribly nervous and incredibly excited. But what is giving me confidence is the fantastic team that I have. Each one of them are masters of their field and their brilliance and expertise is going to make this a fantastic show.”

The stage production – full title: Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical – tells the story of Simran, a young Indian-American woman whose future is set by an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. The official synopsis: When she convinces her very strict dad that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls for the charming Rog, and her careful, logical plans go out the window. Can she be true to both her heritage and her heart? Can carefree American Rog win over her traditional father? Take a whirlwind trip from Boston to Europe to India as cultures collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Information on the Broadway dates, casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date. A global casting search will be headed by Duncan Stewart of Stewart/Whitley casting and Yash Raj Films casting head Shanoo Sharma.

“DDLJ was my introduction to Indian filmmaking before I even knew who the amazing Aditya Chopra was,” said book and lyric writer Benjamin, “and the movie had such joy and heart that I fell in love with it. I was so happy to be approached to do the musical and I hope my work helps everyone fall in love with Simran and Rog and their journey across multiple cultures to love. The world can always use a little more cultural understanding, and I can’t wait to sit in a theater with an audience sharing the joy and surprise of Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical.”

Barry Edelstein, the Old Globe Artistic Director, said, “The Old Globe is beyond delighted to bring Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical to our stage. To collaborate with the brilliant director Aditya Chopra as he makes his stage debut is a real honor for all of us at the Globe. And it’s a special privilege to bring India’s most popular movie to vivid theatrical life in San Diego, as we build on the Globe’s storied legacy of premiering exciting and important new musical theatre.”