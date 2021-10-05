Colman Domingo Lands Title Role Of ‘Rustin’; First Feature Film From Obama’s Higher Ground

We’ve confirmed that Candyman star Colman Domingo is set to play gay rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin, the first film production from Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground, which has their deal at Netflix.

Also starring opposite Domingo are Chris Rock (Fargo, Untitled David O. Russell Project, Top Five), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Audra McDonald (Respect). Rock and Turman recently starred on the fourth season of FX’s Fargo, while Turman, Domingo starred in Wolfe’s Oscar nominated Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The George C. Wolfe directed and co-written feature with Milk‘s Dustin Lance Black tells the story of how Rustin overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington.

Producers are Oscar winner Bruce Cohen (American Beauty) and Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis. EPs are Higher Ground’s Mark R. Wright and Alex G. Scott.

Higher Ground’s upcoming slate of projects in partnership with Netflix includes the feature films Exit West and Satellite, and the comedic series The G Word with Adam Conover. Higher Ground presented the hit 2021 Netflix film, Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart, which was licensed from Sony, and the critically acclaimed Netflix film Worth, starring Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan.