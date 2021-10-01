‘Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña To Headline & EP ‘The Ledger’ Drama From Juan Carlos Coto & Will Packer Media

Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña is set to star in and executive produce The Ledger, an action drama series from veteran showrunner and producer Juan Carlos Coto (9-1-1, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) and Will Packer Media.

Courtesy of UTA

Coto will write and serve as showrunner. Will Packer will produce through Will Packer Media and Alvie Hurtado, Director of Development, WPP will oversee the project for Will Packer Media. Brandon Guzmán will executive produce.

The series will be shopped to streaming networks and premium cablers.

Maridueña stars as Miguel Diaz on Netflix’s Cobra Kai which is heading into its fourth season. He is also set to star as Blue Beetle for Warner Bros and DC. Maridueña is represented by UTA, Valor Entertainment and John Meigs of Hanson Jacobson.

Best known for his work as showrunner on Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Coto currently is co-executive producer on Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear’s hit Fox drama series 9-1-1. He also served as consulting producer on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Coto previously co-executive produced the CW’s spy thriller Nikita and has written and produced critically acclaimed series including NBC’s Heroes and Fox’s 24. Coto is repped by UTA.