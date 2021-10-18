Coalition Of Asian Pacifics In Entertainment Commemorates Their Fifth Annual Leaders Fellowship Graduating Class

EXCLUSIVE: Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) celebrates the all-female 2021 graduating class of creative executives of their fifth annual CAPE Leaders Fellowship, a selective incubator to equip the next generation of creative executives with the skills and professional network to break into the VP ranks.

“A wide range of research from the Harvard Business Review to the Ascend Foundation confirms that Asian Americans are the least likely race/ethnic group to be promoted from individual contributor roles into management,” CAPE Board Chair Sanjay Sharma said. “There is so much work to be done both in front of and especially behind the camera.”

CAPE is the premier non-profit organization creating opportunities and driving change for Asian and Pacific Islander (API) success in Hollywood.

The fellowship is modeled after the CAPE New Writers Fellowship and fosters the next generation of creative executives with the skills and professional network to break into the VP ranks and beyond. The program helps pave the path for executives of the AAPI community to take senior, decision-making positions that will help bolster change in the film and TV industry. The fellowship took place virtually where fellows participated in master classes, workshops, roundtables, and one-on-one mentoring sessions with high-level industry executives.

The all-female Class of 2021 includes:

Christina Raquel | Director, Development, Film, Outlier Society

Emily Furutani | Director, Comedy Development, Universal Television

Evelyn Hu | Manager, Scripted Series – Spectacle & Event TV, Netflix

Janice Lee | Manager, Original Independent Film, Netflix

Mahak Jiwani | Manager, Scripted Content, Jigsaw Productions

Sam Campos | Manager, Drama Development, ABC Entertainment

Wendy Chuong | Manager, Original Series, Netflix

“In tandem with our CAPE New Writers Fellowship, the CAPE Leaders Fellowship completes our bottom-up and top-down approach to changing the narrative Hollywood tells about APIs,” CAPE Executive Director Michelle K. Sugihara said. “Dismantling the systemic issues in film and television cannot be done without these executive decision-makers.”