CNN’s John King Reveals That He Has Multiple Sclerosis In On-Air Discussion About Covid-19 Vaccines

FILE - This Feb. 22, 2012 file photo shows CNN's John King before the Republican presidential candidates debate in Mesa, Ariz. King will anchor the weekend political show "Inside Politics," premiering Feb. 2, 2014 at 8:30 a.m. EST on CNN. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

CNN’s John King revealed on Tuesday that he has multiple sclerosis during a segment of Inside Politics in which the discussion turned to Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

“I’m going to share a secret I have never spoken before. I am immunocompromised,” King said. “I have multiple sclerosis. So I am grateful you are all vaccinated. I am grateful my employer says all of these amazing people who work on the floor, who came in here in the last 18 months when we are doing this, are vaccinated now that we have vaccines. I worry about bringing it home to my 10-year-old son who can’t get a vaccine. I don’t like the government telling me what to do. I don’t like my boss telling me what to do. In this case, it’s important.”

The discussion was triggered in part by the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell of complications from Covid. He had been vaccinated, but also had a form of blood cancer, multiple mylenoma, that made him vulnerable. Some right wing media figures cited Powell’s death in making the case that the vaccines are not effective.

On Monday night, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson led his show with Powell’s death and said that it showed that Americans have been “lied to” about the effectiveness of vaccines. At the end of his show, Carlson did say that he “left out that Powell was suffering from a number of different health problems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, vaccines are far more effective in preventing serious injury and death due to Covid. “Some people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still get sick because no vaccine is 100% effective,” the CDC said.

During King’s segment, the CNN chyron read, “Right wing media use Colin Powell’s death to question vaccines when unvaccinated face 11X higher risk of dying from Covid.” CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy later posted the footage to Twitter.