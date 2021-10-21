You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
'Dune' Sequel, More 'Sopranos': WarnerMedia On HBO Max, Box Office & More
Clayne Crawford Joins Cast Of Crime-Thriller ‘The Channel’

Clayne Crawford
Clayne Crawford (The Killing of Two Lovers), Max Martini (Pacific Rim) and Hakeem Kai-Kazim (Black Sails) have joined the cast of the crime feature The Channel.     

After their bank heist goes wrong, a desperate criminal (Crawford), his out-of-control brother (Martini) and their motley crew of ex-marines must escape New Orleans and the determined FBI agent (Kai-Kazim) who pursues them.         

William Kaufman (The Hit List) will direct the film from a script he wrote, from a story by Paul Reichelt. Andrew Lewis and Isaac Lewis are producing under their Denton Film banner, with Reichelt serving as executive producer through Appalachian Films. Neely Eisenstein (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) is casting.

Production will last for several months in New Orleans.

Crawford, who previously starred on Fox’s Lethal Weapon series eboot before he was dismissed from the show after two seasons, is repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA, Martini is with ICM Partners and Kai-Kazim is repped by 11:11 Entertainment.

