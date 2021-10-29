‘City On Fire’: Wyatt Oleff To Star In Apple TV+ Series, Jesse Peretz To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Wyatt Oleff (I Am Not OK With This, It) has been cast as the male lead in City on Fire, an Apple TV+ drama series inspired by Garth Risk Hallberg’s novel of the same name, from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Jesse Peretz, a director on Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series The Shrink Next Door, will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of City On Fire’s eight-episode first season.

In City on Fire, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Oleff will play Charlie, a friend of Samantha Cicciaro’s who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After she is shot, he stops at nothing to unravel the mystery of what happened.

Schwartz and Savage are writing all eight episodes and serve as showrunners and executive producers via their Fake Empire banner. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is co-executive producing. City on Fire is produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV+.

Probably best known for his roles in the It and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchises, Oleff was last seen starring as the male lead in the Netflix comedy series I Am Not OK With This. He is repped by Gersh, Luber Roklin and attorney Derek Kroeger. Peretz, whose series directing credits also include GLOW and Girls, is repped by UTA and Lighthouse Management.