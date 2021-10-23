Cinematographers Guild To Hold Candlelight Vigils This Weekend For Halyna Hutchins

The International Cinematographers Guild will hold candlelight vigils this weekend in Los Angeles and Albuquerque for Halyna Hutchins, a member who was accidentally shot and killed on Thursday while filming Rust in New Mexico.

“Let’s gather together to honor Halyna and her accomplishments, and grieve together as one,” the guild told its members. “Join us Saturday or Sunday night for a candlelight vigil for Halyna, who will always remain in our hearts.”

The vigils, which are not open to the press or to the general public, will be held Saturday, beginning at 6 pm, at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza in New Mexico, and on Sunday, beginning at 6 pm, at IATSE Grips Local 80 in Burbank.

A ‘Go Fund Me’ page set up by the Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, has already raised more than $108,000 to assist Hutchins’ family – her husband Matthew and 9-year-old son.

Hutchins was accidentally killed and Rust’s director, Joel Souza, was injured by a weapon discharged by the film’s star, Alec Baldwin, while filming outside of Santa Fe. The incident is being investigated by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, the state’s First Judicial District Attorney, and by New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.