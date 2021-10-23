Skip to main content
Breaking News

Cinematographers Guild 'Go Fund Me' Page Raises More Than $100K For Halyna Hutchins Family

A ‘Go Fund Me’ page set up by the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, has raised more than $100,000 to assist the family of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography who was accidentally shot and killed on Thursday while filming the movie Rust in New Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Matthew, and her 9-year-old son.

“Local 600 mourns the passing of Halyna Hutchins,” the guild said, noting that, “In memory of Halyna, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can.” In less than 24 hours, more than 1,300 people have donated more than $104,000 to the Local’s fund-raising campaign.

Hutchins was accidentally killed and Joel Souza, Rust’s director, was injured by a weapon discharged by the film’s star, Alec Baldwin, while filming outside of Santa Fe. The incident is being investigated by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, the state’s First Judicial District Attorney, and by New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.

