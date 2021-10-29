Cinemas In Wales To Introduce Mandatory Covid Passes; Exhibitor Body Calls Move “Hugely Damaging”

The UK Cinema Association (UKCA) has strongly criticized plans set to be announced later today that will see cinemas in Wales require all customers to show a valid Covid pass to gain entry.

The regulation, which comes from the Welsh government is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected that from November 15 cinemas, theaters and concert halls in Wales will mandate that audiences show a pass indicating they have been fully vaccinate, carry Covid antibodies, or have a recent negative lateral flow test.

“As a sector we have worked extremely hard to remain Covid-safe and there seems to be no evidence that our members’ sites are a source of transmission – we are aware of no instance of an outbreak of Covid being traced back to a cinema in Wales or indeed anywhere in the UK,” said UKCA Chief Executvie Phil Clapp in response to the move

“The success of our efforts is underlined by the exceptionally high levels of customer satisfaction with standards of safety seen in a wide range of independent surveys of returning cinema-goers. For cinemas to be singled out for this new measure seems not only illogical but also potentially hugely damaging.”

Clapp also noted that in other European territories where similar schemes had been introduced, admissions had dropped by as much as 50%. The regulation would also necessitate that cinemas employ extra staff, at a time where finances are already stretched, he noted.