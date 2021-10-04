×
As ‘No Time To Die’ Ignites International Box Office, Exhibition Looks To A Bright Big Screen Future – CineEurope

Cinedigm Takes North America On SXSW Pic ‘Our Father’ For SVOD Fandor

Our Father
Our Father Cinedigm

EXCLUSIVE: Independent streaming company Cinedigm has taken all North American rights on Our Father, the feature debut of director-writer-actor Bradley Grant Smith that debuted at SXSW earlier this year.

The deal marks the first Cinedigm acquisition slated to be released as an exclusive on the company’s independent streaming service Fandor.

The film finds estranged sisters Beta (Baize Buzan) and Zelda (Allison Torem) on a last-ditch effort to preserve a familial bond by a shared desire in finding their mysterious, seemingly vanished Uncle Jerry.

Director Smith previously acted in pics such as Saint Frances (2019) and The Last Shift (2020). He is also known as a musician, whose song Help Yourself was featured in the Academy Award nominated film Up in the Air (2009).

The deal was negotiated by Manager of Acquisitions Brandon Hill on behalf of Cinedigm and Bill Straus at Bridge Independent on behalf of the filmmakers, Bradley Grant Smith and Alex Thompson.

Here’s the trailer:

 

