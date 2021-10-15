Skip to main content
Cinedigm Takes North America On Holiday Film ‘Lost At Christmas’

Lost At Christmas
Lost At Christmas Cinedigm

EXCLUSIVE: Indie streamer Cinedigm has picked up all North American rights to Lost at Christmas, a feel-good festival romance, and will release this holiday season.

The film stars Sylvester McCoy (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey), Frazer Hines (Doctor Who) and Clare Grogan (Skins); alongside rising stars Natalie Clark and Kenny Boyle. Based on a short film by director Ryan Hendrick, the story follows an unlikely pair of companions trying to save what appears to be a disastrous Christmas season.

Hendrick also co-wrote the film with Clare Sheppard, as well as taking on the role as an executive producer. Additional executive producers include Graham Reid and Stephen Wright. With David Newman acting as the film’s producer.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Manager of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm and Priscilla Smith at Foxglove Entertainment on behalf of Magic Monkey Films. Foxglove is the sister company of genre sales agency The Coven.

