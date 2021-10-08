Cillian Murphy Confirmed to Star As J. Robert Oppenheimer In Christopher Nolan’s Next Film At Universal, Film Will Bow in July 2023

Following a heated bidding war that led to his next film landing at Universal, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has not only found its star to play the titular role but set a date on when audiences can see his next movie. Universal Pictures and Nolan’s banner Syncopy have confirmed Cillian Murphy to star in Oppenheimer as scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was known as “the father of the atomic bomb.” The film will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past.

Deadline has been all over this project first announcing it as Nolan’s next film last month and also breaking the news of Universal Pictures landing the rights to film following a heated bidding war between almost every major suitor in town. Deadline also first mentioned that Murphy would have a key role in the project, which is now confirmed to be the man at the center of the story.

The iMax-shot epic thriller thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. Universal Pictures will distribute Oppenheimer theatrically worldwide and will release the film in North American.

Written and directed by Nolan, the film will also be produced by Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Nolan. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin who sadly passed away this week.

The film will begin production in early 2022 and will be shot on a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film for the highest image quality and reunites Nolan with some of his leading collaborators, including Roven, director of photography Hoyte Van Hoytema, editor Jennifer Lame and composer Ludwig Göransson (Tenet, Black Panther, Creed).

“Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas’ films have shattered the limits of what cinematic storytelling can achieve,” said Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman, Donna Langley. “We are thrilled to be working alongside them on this exceptional and extraordinary project and are grateful for their shared passion and commitment to the theatrical experience.”