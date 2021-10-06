Christine L. Mendoza Joins Urbanworld Foundation As Executive Director

Christine L. Mendoza is the new Executive Director of Urbanworld Foundation Inc.

In the role, Mendoza will oversee year-round strategy, operations and development for the foundation, as well as its Urbanworld Film Festival, which highlights the work of artists of color.

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the festival and the last year for festival director and head of programming, Gabrielle Glore, who assisted festival founder Stacy Spikes in finding a qualified individual for the director position.

“We are thrilled to have Christine join the Urbanworld family,” said Spikes. “She brings the ideal mix of experience and passion to our team as we continue to expand our reach and impact.”

Mendoza has worked with marginalized writers and filmmakers throughout her career in film. Most recently she served as the Director of Education for Film at Lincoln Center which preceded her work as the Director of Development and Programs for the Coalition for Immigrant Freedom.

“The Urbanworld Film Festival has created a point of intersection for diverse audiences and content creators for 25 years and I’m thrilled to continue to build our breadth and depth from the foundation that Stacy Spikes and Gabrielle Glore developed,” said Mendoza. “Urbanworld continues to provide the authenticity, reach and connection for historically overlooked and extremely talented content creators. I’m committed to moving forward with Urbanworld into the next era of innovation and inclusion.”

Word of Mendoza’s new role at Urbanworld comes days after the conclusion of the foundation’s 25th annual film festival, which saw Anthony Nardolilloa’s 7th & Union claim the top prize for Best Narrative Feature (U.S. Cinema).