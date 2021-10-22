‘Christina On The Coast’ Star Reveals “Extreme Stomach Pain” For Several Years

HGTV star Christina Haack today revealed that she’s been battling “extreme stomach pain” for several years, but recently took action to get better.

In a long Instagram post, Christina Haack, age 38, said hat she has recently undergone an endoscopy and upper GI workup to determine the cause of her pains.

Although she didn’t say if it affected her work, she did say that she previously blamed “stress” as the cause. Haack had high-profile divorces from ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Antstead over the time frame of the stomach pain, and also had a child, as well as her own TV show and business.