‘Chicago P.D.’: Gwen Sigan Upped To Showrunner, Inks Universal TV Overall Deal, Rick Eid To Remain EP

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago P.D. writer/executive producer Gwen Sigan has been promoted to showrunner. She is taking the reins of the long-running NBC series as part of an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, which produces the cop drama.

Sigan replaces Rick Eid who has served as Chicago P.D. showrunner for the past four and a half years. Eid, a fixture in the Dick Wolf universe, had been exec producing and showrunning both Chicago P.D. and FBI and also is writer, executive producer and showrunner on the recently announced Law & Order Season 21 revival. Eid, who will remain an executive producer on Chicago P.D., will be focusing on his showrunner duties on FBI and Law & Order.

Sigan is a homegrown Wolf Entertainment talent. She has been at the company for seven years, moving from the assistant desk of Wolf Entertainment veteran Matt Olmstead, original showrunner of Chicago Fire and co-creator/original showrunner of Chicago P.D., to become a writer on the show. She then steadily rose through the ranks to executive producer this season.

“Gwen began as a writer’s assistant at Wolf Entertainment in 2014, now, only seven years later, she is executive producer/showrunner of one of our most important series,” Wolf Entertainment COO Peter Jankowski said. “While this couldn’t have happened without Rick Eid’s guidance, it is also a testament to Gwen’s vision, hard work and talent. Chicago PD remains in very strong hands.”

“We are excited to cement our relationship with Gwen at Universal Television,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “From her first day on the job at Chicago P.D., she captured the characters’ voices and flawlessly weaved them into thrilling cases with unexpected character turns. We are grateful to have her at the helm of this venerable Wolf series, and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Chicago P.D., a production of Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, is the #2 drama series in adults 18-49 across broadcast and cable as well as the #1 Wednesday scripted series. Sigan will executive produce alongside Wolf, Eid, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney and Jankowski.

Sigan, repped by ICM Partners, is the third female showrunner on a current Wolf Entertainment series, believed to be the most ever in the company’s history. She joins Diane Frolov, co-showrunner Chicago Med with Andrew Schneider, and Ilene Chaiken, showrunner of Law & Order: Organized Crime.