Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig And The Witch’ Coming To Netflix

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Cher Sues Widow Of Sonny Bono, Claims ’60s Hits Royalties Being Withheld

AP
Mary Bono, the widow of Sonny, stands accused of keeping Cher from her share of royalties on such hits as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.” The suit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, asks for $1 million.
The Cher lawsuit alleges that Sonny’s fourth wife, Mary Bono, “has undone” Cher’s ownership of the rights and royalties, but doesn’t specify how that happened.
Information from City News Service was used in this report.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad