Grayson Perry, Richard Ayoade, Mel Giedroyc On Board For Channel 4 Cycling Format From Banijay-Owned Zeppotron

Grayson Perry, Richard Ayoade and Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc are to cycle around the UK with comedian David O’Doherty in a Banijay-owned 8 Out of 10 Cats producer Zeppotron format for Channel 4.

O’Doherty, who created and is exec producing the four-parter, will be paired with a different celebrity each week in The Ride (working title), journeying along cycling routes in Wales, Suffolk and Kent, chatting and laughing along the way with his guests.

The show is the latest for Channel 4 to be co-produced by Motion Content Group, which is partnering with it on its Contestable Pot 2022 for unscripted shows.

Well-known UK comedian O’Doherty is exec producing alongside Ruth Phillips, Peter Holmes and Martin Oxley. Sarah Lazenby and Jonny Rothery are Channel 4 commissioners and distributor Banijay Rights is representing in the international market.

Zeppotron produces the likes of long-running C4 quiz format 8 Out of 10 Cats and BBC1’s Would I Lie to You?

Rothery said: “Charming, revealing and full of picturesque locations, The Ride puts a new spin on celebrity interviews as we see the wonderfully funny David O’Doherty take to the road with these four brilliant characters.”