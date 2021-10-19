Celine Dion Postpones Las Vegas Residency, Cancels Fall/Winter Dates For Medical Reasons

Celine Dion has canceled fall dates for her new Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” a condition being evaluated by her medical team.

The singer posted a statement on her website today announcing the cancelation of the scheduled performances from November 5 to 20, 2021, and January 19 to February 5, 2022. The residency was to have opened on November 5.

“I’m heartbroken by this,” said Dion in the statement. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

The website indicates that the muscle spasms are preventing Dion from rehearsing. The canceled dates have not yet been rescheduled, but the website says Dion’s upcoming “Courage World Tour” is still scheduled to resume beginning March 9, 2022.

“Celine is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better,“ said John Meglen, President and Co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents. “In our two-decade long relationship with Celine, we’ve certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she’s on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We’re ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready.”

“If there’s anything these trying times have taught us, it’s that nothing is more important than your wellbeing,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “While we are eager to debut the theatre, we support Celine in what we know was an incredibly difficult decision to delay her shows. On behalf of the entire Resorts World Las Vegas family, we wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her to her new home when she feels ready and able to perform again.”

Tickets purchased with a credit card through our the show’s authorized ticketing outlets will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase. Ticket holders of the canceled Las Vegas performances will receive a pre-sale opportunity for first access to purchase tickets for newly scheduled show dates when they are announced.