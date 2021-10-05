CBS Studios Partners With Syrreal Entertainment And ARD Degeto On Mystery Drama ‘Oderbruch’

CBS Studios has partnered with Syrreal Entertainment and ARD Degeto for an ‘elevated genre-drama’ for the latter’s online platform ARD Mediathek.

Oderbruch will begin with the discovery of numerous murder victims in the eponymous region in Germany. Ex-cop Maggie Kring (Karoline Schuch) and detective Roland Voit (Felix Kramer) will be brought together after more than 20 years of separation to examine the case, which becomes a personal one for Maggie as it is connected to the mysterious death of her brother from many years before.

Filming will begin in Germany and Poland next year for the show, which is created by Arend Remmers and Adolfo J. Kolmerer. Executive producers are Christoph Pellander, Sebastian Luckel, Patrick Noel Simon and CBS Studios’ Meghan Lyvers. ViacomCBS Global Distribution will distribute outside of German speaking territories.

The drama is the second to come from a first-look TV deal struck between CBS Studios and Syrreal in 2020, following RTL+’s TVNOW’s Ze Network, which began production in August in Germany and Poland.

Lyvers said: “We have been looking for the right genre story to take on as we expand our slate of premium international series, and Oderbruch is a perfect blend of elevated character drama, with a contemporary and unique take on an eternally beloved genre.”