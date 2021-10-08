Casting Society Of America Sponsors Panel For ‘National Coming Out Day’

Casting Society of America (CSA), casting director Candido Cornejo, and actor Ty Deran will host and moderate a virtual panel discussion with CSA’s LGBTQIA+ Casting Professionals for “National Coming Out Day” on Monday, Oct. 11 at 10 AM PT.

The virtual event, titled We’re Coming Out! CSA Celebrates National Coming Out Day, is a 90-minute panel consisting of planned questions that have been sourced from CSA members who identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community. It will also field questions from the audience taken live during the panel.

Mike Page (he/him), who identifies as an out, gay/queer casting director, will give opening remarks on behalf of the CSA Board of Directors & CSA Equity in Entertainment Committee.

Related Story Casting Society Of America Elects Kim Williams President; Caroline Liem Vice President

Panelists include Tammy Billik (she/her/hers), Judy Bowman (she/her/hers), Cornejo (she/they), Clifton Guterman (he/him/his), Charlie Hano (he/him/his), Richard Hicks (he/him/his), Michelle Lewitt (she/her/hers), Evan Majors (he/him/his), Jeffrey Marx (he/him/his), Victor Vazquez (he/him/his) and Benton Whitley (he/him/his).

Since 1988, the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies have celebrated National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. It’s billed as a positive celebration of queerness that encourages participants to share their truth with the world and take a stand against homophobia.

“On behalf of the CSA National Board of Directors and Equity and Entertainment Committee, we hope CSA members and casting professionals who identify as an LGBTQIA+ person or an ally, will join this spirited discussion,” said Page.

“On the 33rd anniversary of Coming Out Day, Casting Society of America is proud to shine a light on this celebration of queerness,” said Kim Williams, president, CSA. “We continue to support, embrace and champion representation, belonging, equity and inclusion in every way.”

To register for CSA Celebrates National Coming Out Day, visit CSA Celebrates