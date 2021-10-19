‘Cash Cab’ Producer Lion Television US Ups Allison Corn And Stan Hsue To Co-Presidents

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Cash Cab’ Producer Lion Television US has promoted Allison Corn and Stan Hsue to Co-Presidents of the UK-headquartered firm almost a year after long-time CEO Tony Tackaberry’s departure.

The pair move up from their respective Senior Vice President Of Production And Development and Senior Vice President Of Development roles.

They will continue to supervise a slate that features a wealth of entertainment shows, premium factual and docs including Bravo’s Cash Cab, recently launched E! gameshow Jason Biggs’ Cash At Your Door and more than a dozen titles for Investigation Discovery and Discovery+.

Both joined All3Media-owned Lion US in the 2000s before working their way up the ladder, and they were put in interim charge of the US operation when Tackaberry departed at the start of this year to launch a new venture after 17 years with the business.

Claire Poyser and Kate Little, who manage Lion along with stablemate Lime Pictures from the UK, described Corn and Hsue as a “powerhouse pair whose impressive track record underpins Lion’s success in the US market.”

“Their passion for their craft is unparalleled, and with both at the helm, the company is well positioned to see continued growth,” they added.

Corn and Hsue described the promotions as a “dream come true.”

“It’s an honor to be leading the talented and creative team at Lion US and we are thrilled to have the support of Kate Little and Claire Poyser and All3Media as we shape the company’s future,” they added.

“With over thirty years between us at Lion, we now have the opportunity to write Lion US’s new chapter together.”

They are upped as Lion elevates other key executives including Rebecca Bregman to Head of Production, Jennifer Silverman to Senior Vice President of Current and Development, Sarah Cattano to Executive in Charge of Production and Bridget Latino to Director of Development together with Kevin McLoughlin as Production Executive and Vice President of Operations.