Carole King & James Taylor Documentary From Frank Marshall Set For CNN & HBO Max

Frank Marshall is dancing from the Bees Gees to Carole King and James Taylor.

The filmmaker is directing and producing a concert documentary about the legendary musicians for CNN and HBO Max.

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name will premiere on CNN with HBO Max taking U.S. and international distribution.

The pair have been friends for 50 years and famously played together at LA’s The Troubadour in 1970. They got back together for a show at the venue’s 50th anniversary in 2007, where they played hits such as “You’ve Got a Friend” and “I Feel the Earth Move”, which sparked an arena tour in 2010. The film will document this tour.

It will also feature musicians including Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel, and Lee Sklar, which backed the duo in 1970, 2007 and 2010.

Marshall, who recently directed HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart and produced Hulu’s McCartney 3,2,1, directs and produces via The Kennedy / Marshall Company with Jay-Z: Legacy producer Aly Parker also producing.

The deal was done by CNN’s Stacey Wolf, SVP, business affairs, and Kelly MacLanahan, assistant general counsel. CNN’s EVP, talent and content development Amy Entelis and SVP Courtney Sexton exec produce.

“I’ve been listening to and playing their music my whole life, so it’s especially meaningful to me and such an honor to be able to put together this special reunion concert by these two extraordinarily gifted friends,” said Marshall.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Frank Marshall and The Kennedy / Marshall Company for this brilliant look into one of the most prolific music partnerships of a generation,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development. “Frank’s discerning vision shows fans the stories behind the legendary creative teamwork of Carole King and James Taylor.”