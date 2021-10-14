Canneseries Winners; Arkham Asylum Immersive Show; Screen Ireland Budget Increase; ‘Chelsea Detective’ Deals — Global Briefs

Canneseries Awards: ‘The Allegation’ And ‘Mister 8’ Take Home Prizes

German drama The Allegation and Finnish offering Mister 8 won big at last night’s Canneseries Awards, each winning two of the most coveted gongs. Ferdinand von Shirach’s legal thriller The Allegation took home the Dior Grand Prize for RTL Group and Von Shirach won Best Screenplay, while Teemu Nikki/Jani Pösö’s Mister 8 for Viaplay won Best Series and Best Performance for lead Pekka Strang. Elsewhere, the Audience Award went to Serbian crime drama Awake, while Norwegian entrants won awards in the Best Short Form Series category for Liv Mari Ulla Mortensen’s About Saturday and Izer Aliu/Anne Bjørnstad’s Countrymen in the High School Prize For Best Series. The awards rounded out the five-day festival, which has been taking place at the same time as Mipcom.

Related Story BBC Studios Names Tom Fussell As CEO, Replacing Tim Davie

Arkham Asylum Immersive Experience

Department Studios, Inc., Myriad Entertainment and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, in association with DC, are launching live immersive experience Arkham Asylum, inspired by the Batman franchise. Organizers say the experience will be coming to “major cities around the world” starting with London in fall 2022. The synopsis for the show reads: “Batman is missing and Gotham City is in tatters. Crime is running rampant in the streets and civil unrest is festering around every corner. Step forward ambitious psychiatrist Jeremiah Arkham who wants to restore order through his pioneering treatments and medication. The citizens of Gotham City are summoned by law to the Arkham Asylum for psychological examination.” The show is not for the faint hearted and registered as 18+. With tickets starting at £63, it’s not for the cash shy, either.

Screen Ireland Budget Increase

Screen Ireland, the national agency for Irish film, TV drama, documentary and animation, is getting a 22% increase in funding. The funding that has been allocated amounts to €36.7M in total. This comprises €32.15M in capital funding and €4.59M in current administration funding. The Irish government has also confirmed a new tax credit for digital gaming development companies.

Nordic Networks Line Up ‘Chelsea Detective’

Four Nordic networks have pre-bought Acorn TV/ZDF’s Chelsea Detective drama from British indie Expectation. The four-part series stars Killing Eve’s Adrian Scarborough as houseboat-dwelling detective Max Arnold and is written by Expectation founder Peter Fincham. BBC Studios struck the deal with Sweden’s SVT, Norway’s NRK, Denmark’s DR and Finland’s YLE.