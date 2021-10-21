‘Candy’: Timothy Simons Joins Jessica Biel In Hulu True-Crime Limited Series

Veep alum Timothy Simons is set to star opposite Jessica Biel in Hulu’s original limited event series Candy, based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), who killed her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with an ax.

In 1980 Texas, Montgomery seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church?

Simons will play Pat Montgomery, a brilliant engineer and loving father and husband to Candy Montgomery, but the events on the morning of Friday, June 13, 1980, rattle his perfect life to the core.

Melanie Lynskey and Pablo Schreiber also star.

Robin Veith wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Biel and Michelle Purple serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl will direct the pilot and executive produce. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom serve as consulting producers. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

Best known for his co-starring role as Jonah Ryan on Veep, Simons will next be seen in Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone, the revival of the Home Alone holiday film franchise. He was most recently seen in the Hulu miniseries Looking for Alaska. Simons recently wrapped shooting Oliva Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling as well as a recurring role in Patrick Somerville’s Station Eleven for director Hiro Murai. Simons is repped by UTA and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan.