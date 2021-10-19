‘Candy’: Pablo Schreiber Joins Jessica Biel & Melanie Lynskey In Hulu True-Crime Limited Series

Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) is set as a lead opposite Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey in Hulu’s original limited event series Candy, based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), who killed her friend Betty Gore (Lynskey) with an ax.

In 1980 Texas, Montgomery seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church?

Schreiber will play Alan Gore, a Silicon Prairie engineer, husband, and father, whose wife Betty is killed in their own home.

Robin Veith wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Biel and Michelle Purple serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl will direct the pilot and executive produce. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom serve as consulting producers. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

Schreiber received an Emmy nomination for his role as George “Pornstache” Mendez on Orange Is the New Black. He most recently starred in the Apple TV+ limited series Defending Jacob, and other recent credits include American Gods and The Brink. He’ll next be seen starring as Master Chief in the Amblin/Microsoft series Halo premiering on Paramount+ in 2022. His recent film credits include First Man, Skyscraper, Den of Thieves and the independent film Lorelei.

