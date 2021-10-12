‘Candy’: Melanie Lynskey Joins Jessica Biel In Hulu True-Crime Limited Series

Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock) has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Jessica Biel in Hulu’s original limited event series Candy based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), who killed her friend Betty Gore (Lynskey) with an ax.

In 1980 Texas, Candy Montgomery (Biel) seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?

Lynskey’s Betty Gore is a teacher, a wife and a mother who just wanted to be a part of her small Texas community. But that all ended on a Friday the 13th in 1980, when she was killed in her own laundry room by her friend, Candy (Biel).

Robin Veith wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Biel and Michelle Purple serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl will direct the pilot and executive produce. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom erve as consulting producers. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

Lynskey next stars in Showtime’s new series YellowJackets. She will then be seen in Adam McKay’s Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. She is repped by Gersh.