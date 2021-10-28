Caitlyn Jenner Defends Dave Chappelle, Says He’s “100% Right”

Caitlyn Jenner says the controversy over Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer is about “woke culture run amok.”
Speaking out via Twitter on Wednesday, Jenner said the uproar over Chappelle’s language on trans people (of whom Jenner is one) is an attack on free speech.
“Dave Chappelle is 100% right,” Jenner tweeted. “This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds.”
Chappelle has vowed not to be “summoned” by trans opponents to his comedy stylings, but would meet at a time and place of his choosing. In The Closer, Chappelle described himself as being on “team TERF,” an acronym for a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” a grouping which includes Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
Chappelle has ultimately blamed corporate interests for the problems.
“I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames it that it’s me versus that community, that is not what it is,” he said. “Do not blame the LBGTQ [sic] community for any of this s–t. This has nothing to do with them. It’s about corporate interests and what I can say and what I cannot say. For the record, and I need you to know this, everyone I know from that community has been loving and supporting, so I don’t know what all this nonsense is about.”
Jenner was both hailed and blasted for his tweet.
