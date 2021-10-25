Jasmine Cephas Jones Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Jasmine Cephas Jones has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Jones is most famously recognized for her dual portrayal of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Hamilton. She reprised the roles in the feature film adaptation of the stage play for Disney+. Her contributions to the play’s soundtrack in 2016 earned the cast a group Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Jones was also honored with a 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama for her portrayal of Tyisha in Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn.

She currently produces and stars in the Starz series Blindspotting, reprising the role of Ashley Rose from the 2018 film of the same name. She will return for the dramedy’s sophomore season in 2022.

Other notable big-screen credits include roles in Monsters and Men, Marriage Story, The Photograph, and Honest Thief; and on TV in Mrs. Fletcher, Midnight, Texas, Blue Bloods, and Girls.

Jones continues to be repped by ATA Management and her attorneys at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.